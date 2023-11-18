Which Drakengard Ending Leads To Nier?

In the realm of video games, few franchises have captivated players quite like the Drakengard series. Known for its dark and complex storytelling, the series has left fans pondering over its intricate narrative threads and multiple endings. One burning question that has plagued players for years is: which ending of Drakengard leads to the events of Nier?

To understand the connection between Drakengard and Nier, we must first delve into the lore of these two games. Drakengard is an action role-playing game developed Square Enix, set in a medieval fantasy world where players control a protagonist named Caim. The game features multiple endings, each with its own unique consequences.

Nier, on the other hand, is a spin-off of Drakengard, taking place thousands of years after the events of the first game. It follows the story of a man named Nier as he embarks on a quest to save his daughter from a mysterious illness. The game also offers multiple endings, further adding to the complexity of the overall narrative.

The connection between Drakengard and Nier lies in one specific ending of Drakengard, known as Ending E. In this ending, Caim and his dragon partner, Angelus, are transported to modern-day Tokyo. This event triggers a chain of events that eventually leads to the world depicted in Nier.

FAQ:

Q: How many endings does Drakengard have?

A: Drakengard has five main endings, labeled A through E, each offering a different outcome for the story.

Q: How many endings does Nier have?

A: Nier has four main endings, labeled A through D, with each ending providing a unique perspective on the story.

Q: Can I play Nier without playing Drakengard?

A: Yes, Nier can be enjoyed as a standalone game without any prior knowledge of the Drakengard series. However, playing Drakengard can enhance your understanding of the overall lore and connections between the two games.

In conclusion, the ending of Drakengard that leads to Nier is Ending E. This particular ending sets the stage for the events of Nier, bridging the gap between the two games and offering players a deeper understanding of the interconnected narrative. Whether you’re a fan of Drakengard or Nier, exploring the complex web of endings and their consequences is a fascinating journey that showcases the depth of storytelling in these beloved games.