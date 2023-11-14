Which Drake Song Is Adonis On?

In the world of hip-hop, Drake has become a household name. Known for his catchy beats and introspective lyrics, the Canadian rapper has amassed a massive following over the years. One topic that has piqued the curiosity of many fans is the inclusion of his son, Adonis, in his music. So, which Drake song is Adonis on? Let’s dive into the details.

Adonis Graham, Drake’s son, was born in October 2017. The news of his existence came as a surprise to many, as Drake had kept his fatherhood under wraps for quite some time. However, the rapper has since embraced his role as a father and has even shared glimpses of his son on social media.

While Adonis has not made a direct appearance on any of Drake’s songs, the rapper has referenced his son in a few tracks. One notable mention comes from the song “March 14” on Drake’s 2018 album, “Scorpion.” In this deeply personal track, Drake opens up about his experience as a father and expresses his love for Adonis.

FAQ:

Q: What does “Scorpion” refer to?

A: “Scorpion” is the fifth studio album Drake, released in June 2018. It features a mix of rap and R&B tracks and received critical acclaim.

Q: Is Adonis featured in any music videos?

A: Yes, Adonis made his music video debut in Drake’s 2020 single, “Laugh Now Cry Later.” The video showcases Drake and his son enjoying various activities together.

Q: Does Drake have any other songs about fatherhood?

A: While “March 14” is the most prominent song where Drake discusses his son, he has also made references to fatherhood in tracks like “Emotionless” and “8 Out of 10” from the “Scorpion” album.

In conclusion, while Adonis has not made a direct appearance on any of Drake’s songs, the rapper has acknowledged his son’s existence and expressed his love for him through his music. Fans can find references to Adonis in tracks like “March 14” from the “Scorpion” album. As Drake continues to evolve as an artist and a father, it will be interesting to see if Adonis plays a more prominent role in his future musical endeavors.