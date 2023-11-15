Which Drake Song Has His Son?

In a recent turn of events, rumors have been swirling around the music industry regarding the identity of Drake’s son. The Canadian rapper, known for his chart-topping hits and emotional lyrics, has managed to keep his personal life relatively private. However, fans and media outlets alike have been speculating about the existence of his son ever since Pusha T revealed the news in a diss track back in 2018. Now, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: which Drake song reveals the truth about his son?

Unraveling the Mystery

Drake’s highly anticipated album, “Scorpion,” released in 2018, shed some light on the situation. The album’s closing track, “March 14,” provides a glimpse into Drake’s life as a father. In this introspective song, he opens up about the challenges and joys of being a parent. He confirms the rumors and acknowledges his son’s existence, rapping, “Yesterday morning was crazy, I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe, that shit is in stone, sealed and signed.”

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did the rumors about Drake having a son start?

A: The rumors began in 2018 when Pusha T released a diss track called “The Story of Adidon,” where he revealed that Drake had a secret child.

Q: Which Drake song confirms the existence of his son?

A: The song “March 14” from his album “Scorpion” confirms the existence of Drake’s son.

Q: What does Drake say about his son in “March 14”?

A: In the song, Drake acknowledges his son’s existence and reflects on the challenges and joys of being a father.

Q: Why did Drake keep his son a secret?

A: Drake has always been private about his personal life, and he likely wanted to protect his son from the public eye.

Q: Has Drake revealed any further details about his son?

A: Drake has shared some glimpses of his son on social media but has generally kept the details of his personal life and his son’s identity private.

As fans eagerly await more information about Drake’s son, “March 14” remains the definitive song that confirms his existence. It’s a heartfelt and honest track that showcases Drake’s vulnerability as he navigates the complexities of fatherhood. While Drake may continue to keep his personal life under wraps, his music continues to provide a window into his world, leaving fans intrigued and wanting more.