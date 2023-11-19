Which Drake Song Has Adonis?

In the world of music, Drake has become a household name, known for his catchy beats and introspective lyrics. But one question that has been on the minds of many fans is, “Which Drake song features Adonis?” Adonis is Drake’s son, and while the rapper has been relatively private about his personal life, he has occasionally referenced his son in his music. Let’s dive into the Drake discography to find the answer.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Adonis?

A: Adonis is Drake’s son, born on October 11, 2017, to French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Q: How has Drake referenced Adonis in his music?

A: Drake has mentioned Adonis in a few of his songs, offering glimpses into his life as a father. These references are often subtle and heartfelt.

Q: Which Drake song features Adonis?

A: The Drake song that prominently features Adonis is “March 14” from his 2018 album “Scorpion.”

Q: What is the significance of “March 14”?

A: “March 14” is the date of Adonis’ birth, making it a deeply personal and emotional track for Drake. In the song, he reflects on his newfound fatherhood and the challenges he faces as a single parent.

In “March 14,” Drake opens up about his relationship with Adonis, expressing both joy and the difficulties of co-parenting. He raps about the moment he found out he was going to be a father and the impact it had on his life. The song serves as a heartfelt tribute to his son and showcases Drake’s growth as an artist and as a person.

While Drake has chosen to keep his personal life relatively private, “March 14” offers fans a rare glimpse into his journey as a father. It’s a testament to his ability to connect with his audience on a deeper level, allowing them to share in his personal experiences.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a Drake song that features Adonis, “March 14” is the track you need to listen to. It’s a poignant and introspective piece that showcases Drake’s vulnerability and growth as an artist and a father.