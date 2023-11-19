Which Drake Song Broke Records In 2016?

In the world of music, Drake has become a household name, known for his catchy beats and relatable lyrics. The Canadian rapper has consistently dominated the charts, and 2016 was no exception. One particular song of his broke records and left a lasting impact on the music industry.

The song that made waves in 2016 was none other than “One Dance.” This infectious track, featuring WizKid and Kyla, became an instant hit and held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a staggering 10 consecutive weeks. This achievement made “One Dance” the longest-running number one single in Drake’s career at that time.

The success of “One Dance” was not limited to the United States. The song topped the charts in several countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. Its global appeal showcased Drake’s ability to captivate audiences across borders and solidified his status as an international superstar.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Billboard Hot 100 chart?

A: The Billboard Hot 100 is a weekly music chart that ranks the most popular songs in the United States based on sales, radio airplay, and streaming activity.

Q: Who are WizKid and Kyla?

A: WizKid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, known for his contributions to the Afrobeat genre. Kyla is a British singer who gained recognition for her collaboration with Drake on “One Dance.”

Q: How did “One Dance” break records?

A: “One Dance” became Drake’s longest-running number one single, spending 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Q: Did “One Dance” achieve success globally?

A: Yes, “One Dance” reached number one in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany.

The impact of “One Dance” extended beyond its chart success. The song’s fusion of dancehall, afrobeat, and pop elements showcased Drake’s versatility as an artist and influenced the sound of mainstream music. Its catchy melody and infectious rhythm made it a staple at parties and clubs worldwide, ensuring its longevity even years after its release.

Drake’s ability to consistently break records and dominate the music industry is a testament to his talent and appeal. As fans eagerly await his next release, it is clear that Drake’s influence will continue to shape the landscape of popular music for years to come.