Which credit card gives you free Amazon Prime?

Which Credit Card Offers Free Amazon Prime Membership?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. And when it comes to online shopping, Amazon is undoubtedly the go-to platform for millions of people worldwide. With its vast selection of products and convenient services, it’s no wonder that Amazon Prime has become increasingly popular. But did you know that there are credit cards that offer free Amazon Prime membership as a perk? Let’s explore which credit cards provide this enticing benefit.

One such credit card is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. This card not only offers 5% cashback on Amazon purchases but also provides cardholders with a complimentary Amazon Prime membership. With this membership, users can enjoy free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video and Music, exclusive deals, and much more. It’s a fantastic option for frequent Amazon shoppers who want to maximize their savings and enjoy the full range of Prime benefits.

Another credit card that offers free Amazon Prime is the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card. This card provides cardholders with a three-month subscription to Amazon Prime at no additional cost. While the duration may be shorter than the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, it still allows users to experience the benefits of Prime membership without any upfront fees.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more.

Q: How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

A: The regular annual cost of Amazon Prime membership is $119. However, with certain credit cards, you can enjoy a complimentary membership as a cardholder perk.

Q: Are there any other credit cards that offer free Amazon Prime?

A: While the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited Card are popular options, it’s always worth checking with other credit card providers to see if they offer similar benefits.

In conclusion, if you’re an avid Amazon shopper and want to enjoy the perks of Amazon Prime without the annual fee, consider applying for a credit card that offers free membership. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited Card are excellent choices that provide this enticing benefit. Remember to compare the terms and conditions of different credit cards to find the one that best suits your needs. Happy shopping!