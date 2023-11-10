Which country owns Ryanair?

In the world of budget airlines, Ryanair is a name that stands out. Known for its low fares and extensive network, the airline has become a popular choice for travelers across Europe. But have you ever wondered which country owns Ryanair? Let’s delve into the ownership structure of this Irish airline.

The Irish Connection

Ryanair Holdings PLC, the parent company of Ryanair, is an Irish low-cost airline group. It was founded in 1984 Tony Ryan, an Irish businessman, and has its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Ryanair started as a small airline, operating a single route between Waterford in Ireland and London Gatwick in the United Kingdom. Over the years, it has grown exponentially and now serves more than 40 countries with over 1,800 flights per day.

Ownership Structure

Ryanair is a publicly traded company, listed on both the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. This means that its ownership is distributed among various shareholders who hold shares in the company. As of 2021, the largest shareholders of Ryanair include institutional investors such as The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Capital Research and Management Company.

In conclusion, Ryanair is an Irish airline owned its shareholders, with its ownership distributed among institutional investors and individual shareholders. As a publicly traded company, it offers opportunities for investors to own a part of the airline's success.