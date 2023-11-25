Which country does not recognize Palestine?

In the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the recognition of Palestine as an independent state has been a contentious issue. While a majority of countries around the world have recognized Palestine as a sovereign nation, there are still a few notable exceptions. One such country is Israel, which has been at the center of the conflict since its establishment in 1948.

Israel does not recognize Palestine as an independent state and considers the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem as disputed territories. The Israeli government argues that these areas are subject to negotiations and that the final status of Palestine should be determined through a peace agreement between the two parties.

The United States, a close ally of Israel, has also not officially recognized Palestine as a state. However, the US has expressed support for a two-state solution, which would establish an independent Palestine alongside Israel. The US has been involved in numerous peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine, but a final resolution has yet to be reached.

Other countries that do not recognize Palestine include Canada, Australia, and several European nations. These countries often cite various reasons for their stance, including concerns about the impact on ongoing peace negotiations, the lack of a unified Palestinian government, or the need for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

FAQ:

Q: What is Palestine?

A: Palestine refers to the region in the Middle East that includes the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. It has been at the center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

Q: What does it mean to recognize Palestine?

A: Recognizing Palestine means acknowledging it as a sovereign state with the right to self-determination and independence. It is a political statement that carries diplomatic implications.

Q: How many countries recognize Palestine?

A: As of now, over 130 countries have recognized Palestine as an independent state. This includes a majority of countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Q: Can Palestine become a member of the United Nations?

A: Palestine was granted non-member observer state status at the United Nations in 2012. However, full membership requires approval from the UN Security Council, where the United States has veto power.

While the recognition of Palestine as an independent state remains a contentious issue, efforts towards a peaceful resolution continue. The international community, including countries that do not currently recognize Palestine, remains engaged in diplomatic initiatives to bring about a lasting and just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.