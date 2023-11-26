Which countries support Palestine?

In the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the question of international support for Palestine has become increasingly significant. While the issue remains highly complex and politically charged, several countries around the world have expressed their support for the Palestinian cause. Here, we take a closer look at some of the nations that have shown solidarity with Palestine.

1. Arab League countries: The Arab League, consisting of 22 member states, has been a vocal supporter of Palestine. These countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, have consistently advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

2. Non-Arab Muslim-majority countries: Many Muslim-majority nations, such as Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, and Indonesia, have expressed support for Palestine. These countries often cite religious and historical ties to the region as a basis for their solidarity.

3. Non-aligned Movement countries: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a group of 120 member states that do not align themselves with any major power bloc, has generally supported Palestine. Countries like India, South Africa, Brazil, and Venezuela, among others, have consistently voiced their backing for Palestinian self-determination.

4. African countries: Several African nations have shown support for Palestine, drawing parallels with their own struggles for independence and decolonization. Countries like South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, and Senegal have been vocal advocates for Palestinian rights.

5. European countries: While European countries have historically had varied positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, some have expressed support for Palestine. Sweden, Ireland, and Malta have recognized Palestine as a state, while others, including France and Belgium, have called for a two-state solution.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

A: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict refers to the ongoing political and territorial dispute between Israelis and Palestinians. It centers around competing claims to land, security concerns, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Q: What is the Arab League?

A: The Arab League is a regional organization consisting of 22 member states in the Arab world. It aims to promote cooperation and solidarity among its members and address common challenges.

Q: What is the Non-Aligned Movement?

A: The Non-Aligned Movement is a group of 120 member states that do not align themselves with any major power bloc. It seeks to promote the interests of developing countries and advocate for global peace and security.

In conclusion, support for Palestine comes from a diverse range of countries, including Arab League nations, non-Arab Muslim-majority countries, Non-Aligned Movement members, African countries, and some European nations. While the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a deeply complex issue, international support for Palestine continues to shape the discourse surrounding the pursuit of a just and lasting resolution.