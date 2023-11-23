Which countries support Hamas?

In recent years, the Middle East has been plagued conflicts and political unrest, with one of the most prominent players being Hamas. Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that has been in power in the Gaza Strip since 2007. It is considered a terrorist group several countries, including the United States, the European Union, and Israel. However, there are also countries that support Hamas, either openly or indirectly.

Open supporters:

1. Iran: Iran has been a long-standing supporter of Hamas, providing financial aid, weapons, and training to the organization. The Iranian government sees Hamas as a key ally in its struggle against Israel and as a means to exert influence in the region.

2. Qatar: Qatar has been a vocal supporter of Hamas, providing significant financial aid to the organization. The Qatari government has also hosted several high-level Hamas leaders and has been involved in mediating negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

3. Turkey: Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel and has shown support for Hamas. The Turkish government has condemned Israeli actions against Palestinians and has provided political support to Hamas.

Indirect supporters:

1. Lebanon: While the Lebanese government does not openly support Hamas, the country is home to several Palestinian refugee camps where support for Hamas is strong. These camps often serve as a base for Hamas activities.

2. Syria: Similar to Lebanon, the Syrian government does not openly support Hamas but has allowed the organization to operate within its borders. Hamas has maintained a presence in Syria and has received support from the Syrian government in the past.

FAQ:

Q: Why do these countries support Hamas?

A: Countries like Iran, Qatar, and Turkey see Hamas as a means to challenge Israeli dominance in the region and support the Palestinian cause. They view Hamas as a legitimate resistance movement against what they perceive as Israeli occupation.

Q: Is support for Hamas universal among Muslims?

A: No, support for Hamas varies among Muslim-majority countries. While some countries openly support Hamas, others have condemned its actions and consider it a terrorist organization.

Q: How does Hamas use the support it receives?

A: Hamas uses the support it receives to fund its military activities, provide social services to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and maintain its political influence. The support allows Hamas to continue its resistance against Israel and maintain control over the Gaza Strip.

In conclusion, while Hamas is considered a terrorist organization many countries, it still receives support from certain nations. Iran, Qatar, and Turkey are among the countries that openly support Hamas, while Lebanon and Syria indirectly provide a base for its activities. The complex dynamics of the Middle East continue to shape the alliances and support networks surrounding Hamas.