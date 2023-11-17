Which College Did Kylie Jenner Go To?

In the world of celebrities, education often takes a backseat to fame and fortune. However, there are some stars who prioritize their studies and pursue higher education. One such celebrity is Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But which college did she attend?

The College Journey of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, known for her successful cosmetics brand and reality TV appearances, had a unique college experience. In 2015, she graduated from Sierra Canyon School, a private high school in Los Angeles. Following her high school graduation, Jenner made the decision to forgo traditional college and focus on her burgeoning career.

While many fans may have expected Jenner to follow in the footsteps of her older sisters, who attended prestigious universities, she chose a different path. Instead of enrolling in a college, she decided to dive headfirst into the business world, launching her own cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Did Kylie Jenner ever attend college?

A: No, Kylie Jenner did not attend college. After graduating from high school, she decided to focus on her career instead.

Q: Why did Kylie Jenner choose not to go to college?

A: Jenner made the decision to prioritize her business ventures and capitalize on her fame and influence. She believed that pursuing her career immediately would be more beneficial than obtaining a college degree.

Q: Did Kylie Jenner’s lack of college education hinder her success?

A: Not at all. Despite not attending college, Jenner has achieved tremendous success in the business world. Her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has become a multi-million dollar empire, making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires.

Q: Is it common for celebrities to skip college?

A: While many celebrities do choose to pursue higher education, it is not uncommon for them to prioritize their careers over college. Some celebrities believe that real-world experience and networking opportunities are more valuable than a degree.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner did not attend college after graduating from high school. Instead, she focused on building her cosmetics brand and has achieved remarkable success. While college may not be the right path for everyone, Jenner’s story serves as a reminder that success can be achieved through various avenues, with or without a college degree.