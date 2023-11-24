Which church did Jesus start?

In the realm of religious history, one question that has sparked much debate and speculation is: which church did Jesus start? This query has led scholars, theologians, and believers on a quest to uncover the origins of Christianity and determine the true lineage of Jesus’ teachings. While there are various interpretations and beliefs surrounding this topic, let’s delve into the facts and explore some frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

Q: What is meant “church” in this context?

A: In this context, “church” refers to a religious institution or community of believers who follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Q: Did Jesus explicitly establish a specific church?

A: The New Testament does not provide explicit evidence of Jesus establishing a specific church during his lifetime. However, he did appoint twelve apostles to spread his teachings and establish a foundation for the future Christian community.

Q: What are the main contenders for the church Jesus started?

A: The two main contenders for the church Jesus started are the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church. Both claim to have a direct lineage from the apostles and consider themselves the true successors of Jesus’ teachings.

Q: How do the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches support their claims?

A: The Roman Catholic Church asserts that Jesus appointed the apostle Peter as the first pope, giving them authority and continuity. On the other hand, the Eastern Orthodox Church argues that they have preserved the original teachings and traditions of the early Christian community.

Q: Are there other Christian denominations that claim to be the true church?

A: Yes, there are numerous Christian denominations that claim to be the true church, each with their own interpretations and beliefs. These include Protestant denominations, such as Lutheranism and Anglicanism, which emerged during the Reformation.

In conclusion, the question of which church Jesus started remains a subject of ongoing debate and interpretation. While the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches are the primary contenders, it is important to recognize the diversity of Christian denominations and the various ways in which they interpret and practice their faith. Ultimately, the answer to this question may lie in one’s personal beliefs and understanding of religious history.