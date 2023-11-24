Which child was born in White House?

Which child was born in the White House?

In the long history of the United States, only one child has been born within the walls of the White House. On October 15, 1893, Frances Clara Cleveland, the wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to their daughter, Esther Cleveland, making her the first and only child to be born in the presidential residence.

The Birth of Esther Cleveland

Frances Cleveland, known as Frank, married Grover Cleveland in 1886 when he was serving as the 22nd President of the United States. During his first term, their daughter Ruth was born, but it was during his second term that Esther made her entrance into the world. The birth of a child in the White House was a momentous occasion, capturing the attention of the nation and the world.

The Impact and Legacy

Esther Cleveland’s birth was met with great excitement and celebration. The media covered the event extensively, and the public eagerly awaited news of the baby’s arrival. The birth of a child in the White House symbolized the vitality and continuity of the nation’s highest office. Esther’s birth also brought a sense of domesticity and family life to the White House, humanizing the presidency in the eyes of the American people.

FAQ

Q: How many children have been born to sitting U.S. presidents?

A: Esther Cleveland is the only child to be born to a sitting U.S. president.

Q: Are there any other notable births in the White House?

A: While Esther Cleveland’s birth remains the only recorded birth in the White House, there have been other notable events, such as weddings and state dinners, that have taken place within its walls.

Q: What happened to Esther Cleveland after her birth?

A: Esther Cleveland grew up in the public eye and later married William Bosanquet, an Englishman. She lived a relatively private life and passed away in 1980 at the age of 86.

Conclusion

The birth of Esther Cleveland in the White House was a unique and historic event. It brought joy and excitement to the nation, highlighting the personal side of the presidency. While no other child has been born within the White House since then, Esther’s birth remains a significant moment in American history.