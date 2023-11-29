Which channel telecast CCL 2023 live score?

Which Channel Will Telecast CCL 2023 Live Score?

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is a highly anticipated event that brings together film stars and cricketers from the Indian film industry. Fans eagerly await the live telecast of the matches to catch all the action and cheer for their favorite teams. With the upcoming CCL 2023 edition just around the corner, many are wondering which channel will be broadcasting the live scores of the matches.

Live Score Telecast Channel for CCL 2023

As of now, the official announcement regarding the channel that will telecast the live scores of CCL 2023 is yet to be made. However, in previous editions of the tournament, the matches were broadcasted on popular sports channels such as Star Sports and Sony Six. These channels have a wide reach and are known for their extensive coverage of cricket events.

FAQs

Q: What is CCL?

A: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is a cricket tournament that features teams representing various film industries in India. It brings together film stars and cricketers to compete against each other in a thrilling cricket extravaganza.

Q: When is CCL 2023 scheduled to take place?

A: The exact dates for CCL 2023 have not been announced yet. However, based on previous editions, it is expected to be held in early 2023.

Q: Which channels have telecasted CCL matches in the past?

A: In the past, CCL matches have been telecasted on popular sports channels such as Star Sports and Sony Six.

Q: Will the live scores be available online?

A: Yes, apart from television channels, live scores of CCL 2023 matches are likely to be available on various sports websites and mobile applications.

As the excitement builds up for CCL 2023, fans eagerly await the announcement of the channel that will telecast the live scores of the matches. Until then, cricket enthusiasts can keep an eye on official announcements and stay tuned to their favorite sports channels for updates. With the combination of film stars and cricketers, CCL promises to be a thrilling tournament that will captivate fans across the country.