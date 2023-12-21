Discover the Most Popular Cat Breeds on Instagram

Summary:

A recent research commissioned Mr Gamble, an online comparison site, delved into the Instagram world of cats to determine the most Instagrammable cat breeds. By analyzing the different hashtags associated with each breed, the researchers compiled a list of the top cat breeds that dominate our social media feeds.

1. Beautiful Ragdolls:

With an astounding 19,337,394 tags on Instagram, the Ragdoll cat breed reigns supreme in the world of feline Instagram. Known for their striking blue eyes and luxurious fur, Ragdolls capture the hearts of millions of users on a daily basis.

2. Mighty Maine Coons:

Coming in a close second, the Maine Coon cat breed boasts a massive 17,633,262 tags on Instagram. These majestic cats, often dubbed as “gentle giants,” are known for their large size and friendly demeanor. Their impressive presence commands attention online.

3. Charming British Shorthairs:

The British Shorthair, one of the most well-known cat breeds, holds the third spot on the list with 15,094,891 tags on Instagram. These cats, featuring round faces and plush coats, captivate users with their irresistible charm and often go viral due to their unique appearance.

4. Adorable Scottish Folds:

Weighing up to 14 pounds, the Scottish Fold claims the fourth spot with a staggering 10,387,236 tags on Instagram. These adorable cats are recognized for their folded ears, which give them an endearing and distinctive look. Their photogenic nature makes them a popular choice among Instagram users.

While these four breeds dominate the Instagram scene, it’s important to note that every cat has its own unique charm and beauty. Whether it’s a playful Bengal, an elegant Siamese, or a sassy Sphynx, every cat has the potential to captivate our hearts and spark joy on our feeds.

So, if you’re a cat lover looking to fill your Instagram feed with feline cuteness, consider following these popular cat breeds. However, don’t forget to give all the cats in your life the love and attention they deserve, regardless of their social media popularity. After all, it’s the bond we share with our beloved cats that truly makes them special.