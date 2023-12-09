Which British Crime Series is Set in Wales?

In the vast landscape of British crime series, one particular gem stands out for its unique setting in the beautiful country of Wales. This captivating series has gained a loyal following for its gripping storylines, stunning scenery, and talented cast. If you’re a fan of crime dramas and have a penchant for Welsh culture, this is the show for you.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the name of the British crime series set in Wales?

A: The acclaimed crime series set in Wales is called “Hinterland.” Originally titled “Y Gwyll” in Welsh, it has gained international recognition under its English name.

Q: What is the premise of “Hinterland”?

A: “Hinterland” follows the brooding detective DCI Tom Mathias, played Richard Harrington, as he investigates a variety of dark and complex crimes in the rural landscapes of Wales. The series delves into the psychological depths of both the criminals and the detective, creating a captivating and atmospheric viewing experience.

Q: What makes “Hinterland” unique?

A: One of the standout features of “Hinterland” is its stunning cinematography, which showcases the rugged beauty of the Welsh countryside. The series also incorporates the Welsh language and culture, adding an authentic and distinctive touch to the storytelling.

Q: How many seasons of “Hinterland” are there?

A: “Hinterland” has a total of three seasons, with each season consisting of four feature-length episodes. This allows for in-depth character development and intricate plotlines that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Q: Where can I watch “Hinterland”?

A: “Hinterland” is available for streaming on various platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It has garnered a global fanbase, allowing viewers from all around the world to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Welsh crime.

If you’re craving a crime series that offers a unique setting, compelling storytelling, and a touch of Welsh culture, look no further than “Hinterland.” With its gripping mysteries and breathtaking scenery, this British gem is sure to keep you hooked from the very first episode. So grab your detective hat and prepare to be enthralled the dark secrets lurking in the Welsh hinterland.