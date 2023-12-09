Which British crime series is set in Scotland?

Which British Crime Series Takes Place in Scotland?

Scotland has long been a captivating backdrop for crime dramas, with its stunning landscapes and rich history providing the perfect setting for thrilling mysteries. One British crime series that stands out among the rest for its Scottish setting is none other than “Shetland.”

Shetland: A Gritty Crime Drama in the Scottish Isles

Based on the novels Ann Cleeves, “Shetland” is a gripping crime series set in the remote Shetland Isles, located off the northeast coast of Scotland. The show follows Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, played Douglas Henshall, as he investigates a range of complex and often dark cases.

The series showcases the unique beauty of the Shetland Isles, with its rugged cliffs, picturesque harbors, and wild landscapes. However, beneath the tranquil surface lies a world of secrets, betrayal, and murder. As Perez delves deeper into each case, he uncovers a web of interconnected mysteries that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Shetland”

Q: Is “Shetland” based on a true story?

A: While “Shetland” is not based on a specific true story, it draws inspiration from the crime novels Ann Cleeves, who expertly captures the essence of the Shetland Isles in her writing.

Q: How many seasons of “Shetland” are there?

A: As of now, “Shetland” has aired six seasons, with each season consisting of six episodes. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and atmospheric setting.

Q: Can “Shetland” be enjoyed viewers who are not familiar with Scotland?

A: Absolutely! While the Scottish setting adds an extra layer of authenticity and charm to the series, “Shetland” is primarily a character-driven crime drama that can be enjoyed viewers from all backgrounds.

If you’re a fan of crime series that transport you to captivating locations while keeping you guessing until the very end, “Shetland” is definitely worth adding to your watchlist. With its stunning Scottish backdrop and gripping storylines, this British crime series is sure to leave you wanting more.