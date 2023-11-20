Which Ariana Grande Perfume Smells Like Vanilla?

If you’re a fan of Ariana Grande and love the sweet scent of vanilla, you may be wondering which of her perfumes captures this delightful fragrance. Known for her catchy pop tunes and unique style, Ariana Grande has also made a name for herself in the world of perfumes. Among her collection, there is one particular fragrance that stands out for its vanilla notes – Ariana Grande’s “Cloud.”

What is Ariana Grande’s “Cloud” perfume?

“Cloud” is a perfume created Ariana Grande in collaboration with Luxe Brands. Launched in 2018, this fragrance quickly gained popularity for its dreamy and sweet aroma. It is classified as a gourmand oriental scent, combining various notes to create a unique olfactory experience.

What does “Cloud” smell like?

As the name suggests, “Cloud” is a perfume that aims to capture the essence of a fluffy, comforting cloud. The fragrance opens with a blend of lavender blossom, juicy pear, and bergamot, creating a fresh and airy introduction. The heart notes consist of whipped cream, coconut, and praline, adding a creamy and sweet touch. Finally, the base notes of vanilla orchid, musk, and wood give the perfume a warm and sensual finish.

Where can I purchase “Cloud”?

Ariana Grande’s “Cloud” perfume is widely available for purchase. You can find it at various beauty retailers, department stores, and online platforms. It is always recommended to check the authenticity of the seller before making a purchase.

Is “Cloud” suitable for everyday wear?

Yes, “Cloud” is a versatile fragrance that can be worn on various occasions. Its sweet and comforting scent makes it suitable for both daytime and evening wear. However, personal preferences may vary, so it’s always a good idea to test the perfume on your skin before committing to a full bottle.

In conclusion, if you’re searching for an Ariana Grande perfume that smells like vanilla, “Cloud” is the perfect choice. Its dreamy and sweet aroma, combined with the singer’s unique style, makes it a must-have for any fan. So why not indulge in the fluffy and comforting scent of “Cloud” and feel like you’re floating on a vanilla-scented cloud?