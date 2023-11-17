Which Angelina Jolie Child Is In Maleficent?

Angelina Jolie is a renowned Hollywood actress known for her exceptional talent and stunning performances. One of her most iconic roles was in the Disney film “Maleficent,” where she portrayed the titular character. However, many people wonder if any of her children were involved in the making of this fantasy film. Let’s delve into the details and find out!

Angelina Jolie’s Children

Angelina Jolie has six children, three of whom are adopted. Her biological children are Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt. The three adopted children are Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

Which Child Was in Maleficent?

Out of Angelina Jolie’s children, it was her daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt who made her acting debut in “Maleficent.” Vivienne played the role of a young Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty. This was a significant moment for Vivienne, as she shared the screen with her talented mother.

FAQs

1. How old was Vivienne Jolie-Pitt when she appeared in Maleficent?

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was only four years old when she appeared in “Maleficent.” It was an adorable and memorable debut for the young actress.

2. Did any of Angelina Jolie’s other children appear in Maleficent?

No, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was the only one of Angelina Jolie’s children to appear in “Maleficent.” However, it is worth noting that Angelina’s son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt had a small role in another film, “First They Killed My Father,” which Angelina directed.

3. Did Vivienne Jolie-Pitt continue acting after Maleficent?

As of now, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has not pursued a career in acting. Her appearance in “Maleficent” remains her only credited role.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt had a memorable acting debut in the Disney film “Maleficent.” Portraying a young Princess Aurora, Vivienne shared the screen with her talented mother and left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. While she has not pursued acting further, her brief appearance in the film will always be a cherished moment in her life.