Which American Horror Story Is Kim Kardashian In?

In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of the popular television series, American Horror Story. Known for her glamorous lifestyle and business ventures, Kardashian’s foray into the world of horror has left fans intrigued and eager to see her in action. But which season of the show will she be a part of? Let’s dive into the details.

Season 10: Double Feature

Kim Kardashian will make her debut in the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story, titled “Double Feature.” The season is divided into two parts: “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.” While specific details about Kardashian’s character remain under wraps, fans can expect her to bring her unique flair to the dark and twisted world of American Horror Story.

FAQ:

Q: When will Season 10 of American Horror Story air?

A: The tenth season is set to premiere on August 25, 2021. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness Kardashian’s acting skills in the horror anthology series.

Q: What is American Horror Story?

A: American Horror Story is a critically acclaimed television series created Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season tells a self-contained story with different characters and settings, often exploring various horror subgenres.

Q: Is this Kim Kardashian’s first acting role?

A: No, Kim Kardashian has made appearances in several TV shows and movies over the years. While she is primarily known for her reality TV career, she has also dabbled in acting, including roles in films like “Disaster Movie” and “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.”

Q: Will Kim Kardashian’s character be a major part of the season?

A: While details about Kardashian’s character are scarce, it is expected that she will have a significant role in the season. American Horror Story has a history of featuring notable guest stars in prominent roles, and Kardashian’s involvement is likely to be no exception.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature, the addition of Kim Kardashian to the cast has undoubtedly piqued interest and generated excitement. Whether she will bring her signature style to the horror genre or surprise us with a completely different persona, one thing is for sure – this season is bound to be an unforgettable one.