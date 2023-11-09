Which albums do Taylor Swift own?

In the world of music, Taylor Swift is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. With her captivating lyrics, catchy melodies, and relatable storytelling, she has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But have you ever wondered which albums Taylor Swift herself owns? Let’s take a closer look at the albums that this talented artist has in her personal collection.

Albums Owned Taylor Swift:

1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version): As one of her most iconic albums, it comes as no surprise that Taylor Swift owns a copy of her re-recorded version of “Fearless.” Released in 2021, this album features all the beloved tracks from the original 2008 release, along with six previously unreleased songs.

2. Red (Taylor’s Version): Another re-recorded album, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” holds a special place in Taylor Swift’s collection. This album, released in 2021, showcases her growth as an artist and includes fan-favorites like “All Too Well” and “22.”

3. 1989: Known for its synth-pop sound and chart-topping hits, “1989” is an album that Taylor Swift proudly owns. Released in 2014, this record features popular tracks such as “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space,” which helped solidify her status as a pop superstar.

4. Speak Now: Released in 2010, “Speak Now” is an album that Taylor Swift holds dear. Known for its deeply personal and introspective songs, this record includes hits like “Mine” and “Back to December.”

5. Folklore: As one of her most critically acclaimed albums, “Folklore” is a must-have in Taylor Swift’s collection. Released in 2020, this indie-folk-inspired album showcases her storytelling abilities and features tracks like “Cardigan” and “Exile.”

FAQ:

Q: Does Taylor Swift own all of her albums?

A: Yes, Taylor Swift owns the rights to her music and has re-recorded some of her earlier albums to regain control over her catalog.

Q: Are these the only albums Taylor Swift owns?

A: No, these are just a few examples of the albums Taylor Swift owns. She has released several other albums throughout her career, including “Taylor Swift,” “Reputation,” and “Lover.”

Q: Why did Taylor Swift re-record her albums?

A: Taylor Swift decided to re-record her albums to regain control over her music after the rights to her original recordings were sold without her consent.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s personal album collection includes some of her most iconic and beloved works. From her early country-pop days to her more recent indie-folk sound, these albums represent the evolution of an artist who continues to captivate audiences worldwide.