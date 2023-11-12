Which airline give employees fly free?

Which Airlines Give Employees Fly Free?

In the competitive world of aviation, airlines often offer various perks and benefits to attract and retain employees. One of the most coveted benefits is the opportunity for airline employees to fly for free or at heavily discounted rates. Let’s take a closer look at some airlines that provide this exciting privilege to their staff.

1. Southwest Airlines: Known for its employee-friendly policies, Southwest Airlines allows its employees, including their eligible dependents, to fly for free on a standby basis. This means that employees can travel on any available seat after all paying passengers have boarded. However, employees must pay taxes and fees associated with their flights.

2. Delta Air Lines: Delta Air Lines offers its employees and their eligible dependents the chance to fly for free or at reduced rates. Employees can enjoy unlimited standby travel, meaning they can hop on any flight with available seats. Taxes and fees apply, but the overall cost is significantly lower compared to regular fares.

3. JetBlue Airways: JetBlue Airways provides its employees with the opportunity to fly for free, with taxes and fees as the only cost. Employees can also extend this benefit to their immediate family members. However, standby travel is subject to seat availability.

4. Alaska Airlines: Alaska Airlines offers its employees and their dependents the chance to fly for free on a standby basis. Taxes and fees are applicable, but the airline provides generous travel benefits to its staff.

FAQ:

Q: What does “standby basis” mean?

A: Standby travel refers to the practice of flying on a space-available basis. Employees can only board a flight if there are vacant seats after all paying passengers have been accommodated.

Q: Are there any restrictions on the destinations or routes for free employee travel?

A: The availability of free employee travel is subject to seat availability on a particular flight. Therefore, the choice of destinations and routes may be limited.

Q: Can employees of these airlines fly for free on other airlines?

A: Generally, free or discounted travel benefits are limited to the airline that employs the individual. However, some airlines have partnerships or agreements with other carriers, allowing employees to enjoy similar benefits on those airlines as well.

In conclusion, several airlines offer their employees the incredible perk of flying for free or at heavily discounted rates. Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Alaska Airlines are among the carriers that provide this exciting benefit to their staff. While certain restrictions and fees may apply, the opportunity to explore the world at little to no cost is undoubtedly a fantastic advantage for airline employees and their families.