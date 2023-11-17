Which AHS Is Lady Gaga In?

American Horror Story (AHS) is a popular anthology horror television series created Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Over the years, the show has gained a massive following for its unique storytelling and talented ensemble cast. One of the most notable additions to the AHS family was none other than the iconic Lady Gaga. But which season did she grace with her presence?

The Answer: American Horror Story: Hotel

Lady Gaga made her debut in the fifth season of American Horror Story, titled “Hotel.” This season, which aired in 2015, revolves around the mysterious and eerie happenings at the Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles. Gaga’s character, known as The Countess, is a glamorous and seductive vampire-like creature who owns the hotel. Her performance in “Hotel” earned her critical acclaim and even won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Film.

FAQ:

Q: What is American Horror Story?

A: American Horror Story is an anthology horror television series that explores different themes and storylines each season. It features a recurring cast of actors who portray different characters in each installment.

Q: Who created American Horror Story?

A: American Horror Story was created Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who are also known for their work on other successful television shows such as Glee and Nip/Tuck.

In conclusion, Lady Gaga’s appearance in American Horror Story was in the fifth season, “Hotel.” Her portrayal of The Countess captivated audiences and earned her critical acclaim. American Horror Story continues to be a beloved series, with each season bringing new and thrilling stories to the screen.