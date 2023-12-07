Which After movie should I watch first?

Which Order Should You Watch the After Movies?

Introduction

With the release of the highly anticipated sequel, “After We Fell,” fans of the After series are left wondering which order they should watch the movies in. Should they follow the chronological order of the books or the release order of the films? Let’s dive into the options and help you decide which After movie to watch first.

Release Order vs. Chronological Order

The After series, based on Anna Todd’s bestselling novels, consists of four books: “After,” “After We Collided,” “After We Fell,” and “After Ever Happy.” However, the movie adaptations have been released in a different order. The first film, “After,” was followed “After We Collided,” and now “After We Fell” is hitting the screens. The final installment, “After Ever Happy,” is yet to be released.

Release Order: After, After We Collided, After We Fell

If you prefer to experience the story as it unfolded on the big screen, watching the movies in release order is the way to go. This order allows you to follow the journey of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott as it was presented to audiences. You’ll witness their tumultuous relationship develop and evolve, just as fans did when the films were released.

Chronological Order: After, After We Collided, After We Fell

For those who want to experience the story in the order it was written, following the chronological order of the books is the best choice. This order allows you to delve into the narrative as Anna Todd originally intended, exploring the characters’ growth and the complexities of their relationship from the beginning.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch “After We Fell” without seeing the previous movies?

A: While it’s possible to enjoy “After We Fell” as a standalone film, watching the previous movies will provide a deeper understanding of the characters and their journey.

Q: Will watching the movies out of order spoil the story?

A: Watching the movies out of order may reveal certain plot points or character developments prematurely, potentially spoiling the story’s surprises.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the decision of which After movie to watch first depends on your personal preference. Whether you choose to follow the release order or the chronological order, the After series promises an emotional rollercoaster filled with love, passion, and drama. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the captivating world of Tessa and Hardin.