Which 737 to Avoid?

In recent years, the Boeing 737 has faced significant scrutiny due to safety concerns and accidents. With several variants of the aircraft in service, it’s crucial for passengers and airlines alike to be aware of which models may pose potential risks. Let’s take a closer look at the 737 variants and identify which ones to avoid.

737 MAX: The Boeing 737 MAX gained notoriety following two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019, resulting in the grounding of the entire fleet. The accidents were attributed to a faulty automated system known as MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System), which erroneously pushed the nose of the aircraft down. Despite subsequent modifications and recertification, some passengers may still feel uneasy about flying on this variant.

737 NG: The 737 Next Generation (NG) series, including the 737-600, 737-700, 737-800, and 737-900, has been in service since the late 1990s. While the NG series has a better safety record compared to the MAX, it is not without its flaws. Reports of cracked pickle forks, which connect the wings to the fuselage, have raised concerns about structural integrity. Although these issues have been addressed through inspections and repairs, passengers may prefer to avoid this variant.

737 Classic: The 737 Classic series, comprising the 737-300, 737-400, and 737-500, was the predecessor to the NG series. While these aircraft have been in service for several decades, their age and outdated technology may raise concerns for some passengers. However, it’s important to note that the 737 Classic series has a relatively good safety record, and many airlines have retired these models in favor of newer variants.

FAQ:

Q: What is MCAS?

A: MCAS, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, is an automated flight control system designed to prevent the aircraft from stalling. However, in the case of the 737 MAX accidents, a malfunctioning MCAS led to the nose of the aircraft being pushed down, contributing to the crashes.

Q: Are all 737 MAX aircraft still grounded?

A: No, after implementing necessary modifications and meeting regulatory requirements, the 737 MAX has been recertified and is gradually returning to service with various airlines worldwide.

Q: Should I be concerned about flying on a 737 NG or Classic?

A: While the 737 NG and Classic series have had their share of issues, they have undergone inspections and repairs to address safety concerns. Airlines and regulatory authorities continue to monitor these aircraft closely to ensure passenger safety.

In conclusion, if you have concerns about flying on a Boeing 737, it is advisable to avoid the 737 MAX variant due to its troubled history. However, the 737 NG and Classic series, despite their past issues, have undergone necessary safety measures and are generally considered safe for travel. As always, it is essential to stay informed and trust the expertise of aviation professionals when making travel decisions.