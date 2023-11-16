A Pair of Coyotes Make Themselves at Home Near Saskatoon Costco

Social media in Saskatoon is abuzz with sightings of a pair of coyotes that have taken up residence near the South Costco. Customers who have encountered the clever critters have posted photos and comments on the Saskatoon Costco Lovers Facebook page, speculating about their motivations and joking about their presence. While some people express concern, others are amused the unusual visitors.

Costco management reached out to the Wildlife Rescue Society of Saskatchewan this fall after receiving reports from staff about coyotes frequenting the parking lot, particularly at dawn and dusk. Bonnie Dell, the executive director of the organization, explains that the coyotes are simply looking for sustenance in an urban environment. They are attracted to the area because of the presence of food, possibly in the form of a high population of mice or rabbits. Dell estimates that the coyotes are a pair of siblings, less than a year old, who have grown up in close proximity to humans.

In order to ensure a peaceful coexistence, Dell suggests following some basic guidelines when encountering coyotes. These include picking up small children or animals, and using “hazing techniques” such as waving your arms, stomping your feet, shouting, and throwing objects near the coyote. These actions help establish boundaries and discourage the coyotes from getting too close.

Despite the presence of the coyotes, many local residents remain unfazed. Devin Eliason, a resident of a nearby apartment complex, recalls an encounter with one of the coyotes while walking his dogs. He wasn’t concerned, as the coyotes are a familiar presence in the area and are primarily interested in finding scraps of food.

While Costco officials declined interview requests, the continued presence of the coyotes serves as a reminder of the shared space between wildlife and urban environments. It’s a testament to the adaptability of these animals and the importance of understanding how to peacefully coexist with them.

FAQ

Are coyotes dangerous?

Coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, but it is important to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance when encountering them. Following the recommended guidelines for interacting with coyotes can help prevent any potential issues.

What should I do if I see a coyote near my home?

If you spot a coyote near your home, it is best to keep a safe distance and ensure that any small children or pets are inside or supervised. Making loud noises and using hazing techniques as described can help deter the coyote from coming closer.

Why are coyotes attracted to urban areas?

Coyotes are attracted to urban areas due to the availability of food sources such as rodents and small animals. They are highly adaptable and can thrive in a variety of habitats, including cities and suburbs. It is important to manage attractants such as garbage or food scraps to minimize their presence.