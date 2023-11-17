Where’s Rihanna Now?

Introduction

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, songwriter, and businesswoman, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade. Known for her chart-topping hits and unique style, fans around the world eagerly await news of her latest projects. However, in recent years, Rihanna has shifted her focus from music to various entrepreneurial ventures, leaving many wondering, “Where’s Rihanna now?”

Entrepreneurial Pursuits

Since the release of her last album, “Anti,” in 2016, Rihanna has been busy building her empire. She launched her successful makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, which quickly gained recognition for its inclusive range of products. The brand’s success led to the creation of Fenty Skin, a skincare line, in 2020. Rihanna’s business ventures have not stopped there; she also ventured into the world of fashion with her luxury clothing line, Fenty, in collaboration with LVMH.

Philanthropy and Activism

In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Rihanna has been actively involved in philanthropy and activism. She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, which supports education and emergency response programs worldwide. Rihanna has also been a vocal advocate for various social issues, including racial justice and women’s rights. Her efforts have earned her recognition and respect beyond the realm of music.

FAQ

Q: Will Rihanna release new music anytime soon?

A: While Rihanna has not released a full-length album since 2016, she has hinted at new music in the works. However, she has not provided a specific timeline for its release.

Q: Is Rihanna still involved in the music industry?

A: While Rihanna’s focus has shifted to her entrepreneurial ventures, she remains involved in the music industry as a producer and collaborator. She has featured on songs other artists and has expressed interest in working on new music projects.

Q: What other projects is Rihanna working on?

A: Apart from her beauty and fashion brands, Rihanna has also been involved in acting. She starred in the film “Ocean’s 8” in 2018 and has expressed interest in pursuing more acting opportunities in the future.

Conclusion

Although Rihanna’s absence from the music scene may leave fans longing for new tunes, her entrepreneurial pursuits, philanthropy, and activism have kept her in the spotlight. As she continues to expand her empire and make a difference in various industries, fans eagerly await her next move, whether it be a new album or another groundbreaking venture.