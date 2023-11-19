Where’s Ed Sheeran Now?

London, UK – Fans of the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have been eagerly awaiting news of his whereabouts since he took a break from the music scene last year. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Sheeran has captivated audiences around the world with his chart-topping hits. But where is he now?

After a whirlwind few years of non-stop touring and recording, Sheeran announced in December 2019 that he would be taking a break from music to focus on himself and his personal life. Since then, he has kept a low profile, leaving fans wondering when they will hear new music from their favorite artist.

While Sheeran has been relatively quiet on social media, there have been a few glimpses into his life during his hiatus. In July 2020, he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The couple has since been enjoying their time as new parents, cherishing the precious moments with their little one.

In terms of his music career, fans can rest assured that Sheeran has not abandoned his passion. In an interview earlier this year, he revealed that he has been working on new music during his break and is excited to share it with the world when the time is right. While no official release date has been announced, rumors suggest that Sheeran may be planning a comeback in the near future.

As fans eagerly await Ed Sheeran’s return to the music scene, it is clear that he is taking the time he needs to recharge and focus on his personal life. Whether it’s spending time with his family or crafting new songs, Sheeran’s loyal fanbase will undoubtedly be there to support him every step of the way.