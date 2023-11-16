Where’s Chris Hemsworth Now?

In the world of Hollywood, actors often find themselves in the spotlight one moment and then seemingly disappear the next. One such actor who has captured the hearts of many is Chris Hemsworth. Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has become a household name. But where is he now? Let’s find out.

Recent Projects

While Hemsworth may not be currently gracing the silver screen as the God of Thunder, he has been keeping busy with a variety of projects. One of his most recent endeavors is the highly anticipated film “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is set to be released in 2022. Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor alongside a star-studded cast, including Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

In addition to his superhero role, Hemsworth has also been exploring other genres. He recently starred in the action thriller “Extraction,” which premiered on Netflix to great success. The film showcased Hemsworth’s versatility as an actor and further solidified his status as a leading man.

Upcoming Ventures

Fans of Hemsworth can look forward to seeing him in a variety of upcoming projects. He is set to star in the biographical drama “Escape from Spiderhead” and the science fiction film “Mad Max: Furiosa.” Both films are highly anticipated and will undoubtedly showcase Hemsworth’s acting prowess.

FAQ

Q: Is Chris Hemsworth still playing Thor?

A: Yes, Hemsworth will be reprising his role as Thor in the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Q: What other movies has Chris Hemsworth been in?

A: Hemsworth has appeared in a variety of films, including “The Avengers,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and “Rush.”

Q: Does Chris Hemsworth have any upcoming projects?

A: Yes, Hemsworth is set to star in the films “Escape from Spiderhead” and “Mad Max: Furiosa.”

In conclusion, while Chris Hemsworth may not be currently dominating the box office, he is far from disappearing from the Hollywood scene. With his upcoming projects and undeniable talent, it’s safe to say that we will be seeing a lot more of Hemsworth in the years to come.