Where was Uncut Gems filmed?

Uncut Gems, the critically acclaimed crime thriller directed the Safdie brothers, has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and gripping performances. Set in the bustling world of New York City’s diamond district, the film takes viewers on a wild ride through the life of Howard Ratner, a charismatic jeweler with a dangerous gambling addiction. As viewers immerse themselves in the chaotic world of Ratner, one question often arises: where was Uncut Gems filmed?

Filming Locations

Uncut Gems primarily takes place in the heart of New York City, and the filmmakers made a conscious effort to capture the authentic essence of the city. The majority of the film was shot on location, adding to the gritty realism that permeates the story. Some of the notable filming locations include:

1. Diamond District: The diamond district, located in Midtown Manhattan, serves as the backdrop for much of the film. This bustling area, known for its numerous jewelry stores and diamond dealers, provides the perfect setting for Ratner’s high-stakes business dealings.

2. Mohegan Sun Casino: In addition to the New York City locations, the film also features scenes set in a casino. These scenes were shot at the Mohegan Sun Casino, located in Uncasville, Connecticut. The casino’s vibrant atmosphere adds to the tension and excitement of the gambling sequences.

3. Furmanov Street: Towards the end of the film, Ratner finds himself in a precarious situation on Furmanov Street. This scene was actually filmed in Tel Aviv, Israel, adding an unexpected international element to the story.

FAQ

Q: Is the diamond district a real place?

A: Yes, the diamond district is a real area in New York City, known for its concentration of jewelry stores and diamond dealers.

Q: Did the filmmakers use real diamonds in the film?

A: While the filmmakers aimed for authenticity, the diamonds used in the film were not real. They were high-quality replicas created specifically for the production.

Q: Why was Tel Aviv chosen as a filming location?

A: The Safdie brothers have a personal connection to Tel Aviv, as their father is from Israel. They wanted to incorporate their heritage into the film and chose Tel Aviv as a symbolic location.

In conclusion, Uncut Gems was primarily filmed in New York City, with additional scenes shot at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and on Furmanov Street in Tel Aviv. The filmmakers’ dedication to capturing the authentic essence of these locations adds to the overall immersive experience of the film.