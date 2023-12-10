Where was Ted Lasso filmed?

Ted Lasso, the heartwarming and hilarious comedy series that has taken the world storm, has captivated audiences with its endearing characters and feel-good storyline. But have you ever wondered where this delightful show was filmed? Let’s take a closer look at the locations that served as the backdrop for Ted Lasso’s adventures.

The Richmond AFC Stadium: The home ground of the fictional football club, Richmond AFC, is actually the real-life Selhurst Park Stadium in South London, England. This iconic stadium, with its distinctive red and blue seats, provides the perfect setting for the team’s triumphs and tribulations.

The Training Ground: The training scenes in Ted Lasso were filmed at the luxurious Syon House in West London. This stunning stately home, surrounded picturesque gardens, adds a touch of grandeur to the series and serves as the ideal location for the team’s preparations.

The Pubs: Many of the pub scenes in Ted Lasso were shot in various locations across London. The bustling atmosphere and cozy interiors of these traditional British pubs create an authentic backdrop for the characters to unwind and bond over a pint.

The Streets of Richmond: The charming streets of Richmond, a suburban town in southwest London, provide the setting for many of the outdoor scenes in the show. With its quaint shops, picturesque riverfront, and leafy parks, Richmond adds a touch of idyllic beauty to the series.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is Richmond a real place?

A: Yes, Richmond is a real town in southwest London, known for its scenic beauty and historic charm.

Q: Can I visit the filming locations?

A: Absolutely! Many of the filming locations, such as Selhurst Park Stadium and Syon House, are open to the public and offer guided tours.

Q: Are there any other notable filming locations?

A: Apart from London, some scenes were also filmed in other parts of England, including the city of Bristol.

Q: Will there be more seasons of Ted Lasso?

A: Yes! Due to its immense popularity, Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

In conclusion, the captivating world of Ted Lasso comes to life through a combination of real and fictional locations. From the iconic football stadium to the charming streets of Richmond, each setting adds depth and authenticity to the series. So, if you’re a fan of the show, why not embark on a journey to explore these remarkable filming locations yourself?