Where was Peaky Blinders filmed? Exploring the Iconic Locations of the Hit TV Series

If you’re a fan of the critically acclaimed TV series Peaky Blinders, you’ve likely found yourself captivated the gritty atmosphere and stunning visuals that transport you back to 1920s Birmingham. But have you ever wondered where these captivating scenes were filmed? Let’s take a closer look at the iconic locations that served as the backdrop for this beloved show.

The Black Country Living Museum – A Glimpse into the Past

One of the most recognizable locations in Peaky Blinders is the Black Country Living Museum, located in Dudley, West Midlands, England. This open-air museum offers visitors a chance to step back in time and experience life in an early 20th-century industrial town. The museum’s atmospheric streets and authentic period buildings have been featured prominently throughout the series, serving as the backdrop for many key scenes.

Other Filming Locations

In addition to the Black Country Living Museum, Peaky Blinders has also been filmed in various other locations across the UK. Liverpool’s Stanley Dock, with its stunning Victorian architecture, has been used to depict the gritty streets of Birmingham. The iconic Port of Liverpool Building and the Cunard Building have also made appearances in the show, adding to its authentic period feel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Shelby family house a real location?

A: No, the Shelby family house, known as “Arrow House” in the series, is not a real location. It was created specifically for the show and is a combination of different filming locations.

Q: Can I visit the filming locations?

A: Yes, many of the filming locations, such as the Black Country Living Museum, are open to the public. However, it’s important to note that some areas may be restricted during filming or have limited access due to ongoing restoration work.

Q: Are all the interior scenes filmed on location?

A: No, while many exterior scenes are filmed on location, the interior scenes are typically shot in a studio. This allows for greater control over the set design and lighting.

In conclusion, the captivating world of Peaky Blinders comes to life through a combination of carefully chosen filming locations and expert set design. From the atmospheric streets of the Black Country Living Museum to the stunning architecture of Liverpool, these locations have played a crucial role in creating the immersive world of the Shelby family. So, if you’re a fan of the show, why not embark on a journey to these iconic sites and experience the magic of Peaky Blinders for yourself?