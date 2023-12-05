Netflix’s Apocalyptic Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Takes Audiences on a Dark Journey

Netflix is preparing to release its highly anticipated post-apocalyptic thriller, “Leave the World Behind,” based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 book of the same name. Directed Sam Esmail and featuring a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, the film promises to plunge viewers into a world forever changed an inexplicable darkness.

The story revolves around two families who find themselves battling for survival amidst a collapsing society. As a cyberattack grows increasingly terrifying, the families are forced to confront their place in this dystopian world. The official synopsis provided Netflix paints a picture of a once idyllic vacation turning into a fight for their lives.

While the plot unfolds in various locations, the majority of “Leave the World Behind” was filmed on Long Island. The filmmakers sought out picturesque spots that added to the allure of the story. One standout location is a luxurious Airbnb property in Old Westbury, a town known for its grand summer homes and wealthy residents.

The rented house serves as a central setting in the film, becoming a refuge for the characters played Roberts and Hawke. Production designer Anastasia White chose this location due to its modern, clean aesthetic. With its floor-to-ceiling windows, dark steel accents, and white wood floors, the house provides an ideal backdrop for the escalating tensions that unfold throughout the story.

The anticipation surrounding “Leave the World Behind” is palpable, as audiences eagerly await its release. With a cast of renowned actors bringing the characters to life, the film is expected to deliver a gripping and thought-provoking viewing experience. Make sure to mark your calendars for December 8, 2023, when “Leave the World Behind” will be available for streaming on Netflix.

In a world forever changed, “Leave the World Behind” takes us on a dark journey, exploring the depths of human nature and the lengths individuals will go to survive. Prepare to be captivated this apocalyptic thriller that will leave you questioning the fragile fabric of our own reality.