Where was Logan’s funeral filmed in Succession?

Succession is a critically acclaimed television series that has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. One of the most memorable moments in the show’s second season is the funeral of Logan Roy, the patriarch of the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family. Fans of the show have been curious to know where this poignant scene was filmed.

The funeral scene in Succession was filmed at the historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. This picturesque cemetery, known for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for the somber event. The production team meticulously transformed a section of the cemetery into a realistic funeral setting, complete with a grandiose grave site and mourners dressed in black.

The choice of Green-Wood Cemetery as the filming location for Logan’s funeral adds an extra layer of authenticity to the scene. The cemetery’s rich history and tranquil ambiance perfectly complement the themes of power, wealth, and mortality that are central to the show. The location also serves as a poignant reminder of the Roy family’s legacy and the weight of their actions.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Green-Wood Cemetery chosen as the filming location?

A: Green-Wood Cemetery was chosen for its historical significance and its ability to create a realistic and atmospheric funeral setting.

Q: Is Green-Wood Cemetery open to the public?

A: Yes, Green-Wood Cemetery is open to the public and offers guided tours for visitors interested in exploring its rich history and beautiful grounds.

Q: Are there any other notable film or television productions that have used Green-Wood Cemetery as a filming location?

A: Yes, Green-Wood Cemetery has been featured in several other films and TV shows, including “Gangs of New York” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

The choice of Green-Wood Cemetery as the filming location for Logan’s funeral in Succession showcases the attention to detail and artistic vision of the show’s creators. It is yet another example of how Succession continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and meticulous production design.