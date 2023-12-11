Trevor Noah’s New Comedy Special Takes Audiences on a Global Journey

Summary:

Get ready to laugh with Trevor Noah as he takes viewers on a hilarious journey around the world in his latest comedy special. Directed David Paul Meyer and executive produced Noah himself, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I?” promises to deliver side-splitting anecdotes from the comedian’s recent travels. Filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, the special explores everything from foreign national anthems to cultural norms.

Noah’s fourth collaboration with Netflix showcases his unique perspective and sharp wit. Drawing on his experiences as a global citizen, he brings fresh insights and comedic observations to audiences. With additional executive producers including Sanaz Yamin, Bob Bain, Norman Aladjem, and Derek Van Pelt, this special promises to be a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts.

While the official trailer for “Trevor Noah: Where Was I?” gives a glimpse of what’s to come, fans can expect an hour-long rollercoaster ride of laughter and thought-provoking humor. Noah, known for his stint as the host of “The Daily Show,” has established himself as a leading voice in comedy, tackling social and political issues with intelligence and wit.

In this latest special, Noah delves into the quirks and idiosyncrasies of various cultures, pulling back the curtain on his misadventures across the globe. Whether it’s navigating foreign airports or encountering unfamiliar traditions, he finds the humor in even the most absurd situations.

So mark your calendars for December 19th when “Trevor Noah: Where Was I?” becomes available for streaming on Netflix. Prepare to embark on a comedic journey that will have you laughing out loud and appreciating the diverse world we live in. Brace yourself for a hilarious trip you won’t soon forget!