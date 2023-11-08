Where was Hocus Pocus filmed in California?

If you’re a fan of the cult classic Halloween film “Hocus Pocus,” you may be curious about where this magical adventure was filmed. While the story is set in the fictional town of Salem, Massachusetts, the majority of the filming actually took place in California. Let’s take a closer look at the locations that brought this beloved movie to life.

The Old Town of Burbank: One of the most iconic locations in the film is the town square, where the Sanderson sisters wreak havoc on Halloween night. This charming setting was actually filmed in the Old Town area of Burbank, California. The picturesque streets and historic buildings provided the perfect backdrop for the spooky shenanigans.

Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch: Another significant filming location for “Hocus Pocus” was Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch, located in Santa Clarita, California. This sprawling ranch served as the backdrop for various outdoor scenes, including the Sanderson sisters’ cottage and the surrounding woods. The ranch’s natural beauty and rustic charm added an enchanting touch to the film.

FAQ:

Q: Why was California chosen as the filming location for a movie set in Massachusetts?

A: While the story is set in Salem, Massachusetts, the decision to film in California was primarily due to logistical reasons and cost-effectiveness. California offers a wide range of diverse landscapes and well-equipped production facilities, making it a popular choice for filmmakers.

Q: Are there any other notable filming locations in California?

A: Yes, in addition to Burbank and Santa Clarita, some scenes were also filmed in other parts of California. For instance, the iconic Halloween party scene was shot at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. The mansion’s grandeur and elegance added a touch of glamour to the film.

Q: Can I visit these filming locations?

A: While some of the locations, such as the Old Town of Burbank, are accessible to the public, others, like Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch, are private properties. It’s always a good idea to check with local authorities or do some research before planning a visit to these sites.

In conclusion, although “Hocus Pocus” is set in Salem, Massachusetts, the majority of the filming took place in various locations across California. From the charming streets of Burbank to the enchanting landscapes of Santa Clarita, these locations helped create the magical world of the Sanderson sisters. So, if you’re a fan of the film, consider exploring these California spots to immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit.