Breakthrough: Tori Spelling Dives Back into the Dating Pool

Following a tumultuous year, Tori Spelling is making a splash as she dives back into the dating pool. The 50-year-old mother of five, who separated from her longtime husband Dean McDermott in June, has been spotted kissing advertising CEO Ryan Cramer, signaling a new chapter in her love life.

With rumors swirling about her personal life, one source revealed to ET that Spelling is embracing the excitement of getting back out there. Despite her previous challenges, including having to leave her home due to mold issues, a hospital stay, and a SWAT standoff at her family’s rental property, Spelling is now focused on moving forward from her 17-year marriage with McDermott.

According to the source, Spelling is not bothered the publicity surrounding her dating life. She is having fun and enjoying the process of getting to know Cramer. The source describes Cramer as a chill guy, which is a refreshing change for Spelling. While her friends may be surprised this new romance, they are also happy for her.

Cramer, the CEO of the advertising agency Neuron Syndicate Inc. based in Santa Monica, California, seems to be a good match for Spelling. The pair were seen getting cozy and holding hands outside a popular LA hotspot, Level 8, before driving off together.

This public outing represents Spelling’s first public step into the dating world since her split from McDermott. The couple married in 2006 and share five children together. McDermott has also been moving on and was recently seen holding hands with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global.

While the separation may be challenging, both Spelling and McDermott are focused on co-parenting their children and maintaining a healthy relationship. Spelling is working on herself and setting a positive example for her kids, while McDermott continues to explore new connections.

As Tori Spelling takes this leap back into the dating pool, the future is filled with possibilities and newfound happiness.

