WWE Fastlane 2023: A Night of Explosive Action

After a two-year absence, WWE Fastlane is making a comeback to the Premium Live Event (PLE) calendar in 2023. Previously a part of the “Road to WrestleMania,” Fastlane will now take place in October, serving as a precursor to two significant PLEs in November – Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

The main event of WWE Fastlane 2023 will feature 16-time world champion, John Cena, who will be returning to the PLE stage after his loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Cena will team up with the charismatic LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Fastlane promises to be a night of non-stop, explosive action. Wrestling fans can catch the event on Saturday, October 7, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Before the main event, there will be a WWE Fastlane Kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For those in the United States, WWE Fastlane 2023 will be available for live streaming on Peacock. Peacock subscribers will have the additional benefit of accessing a wide range of NBC hit shows and live coverage of sports events such as the PGA Tour, the Premier League, and college football. Peacock recently adjusted its pricing, increasing the cost of its ad-supported Peacock Premium from $5/month to $6/month and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus from $10/month to $12/month.

International fans can stream WWE Fastlane on the WWE Network, with prices varying depending on the country and region.

The match card for WWE Fastlane 2023 includes several thrilling encounters. In addition to the main event, the World Heavyweight Championship will be contested in a Last Man Standing match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. The WWE Women’s Championship will be up for grabs in a Triple Threat match featuring Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. Cody Rhodes will team up with Jey Uso to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and the Latino World Order will face off against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of wrestling action as WWE Fastlane 2023 delivers on its promise of electrifying entertainment.

Sources:

– WWE Fastlane: Where to watch WWE Fastlane 2023 – https://www.wwe.com/article/wwe-fastlane-2023-how-to-watch-start-time-stream

– Peacock raises its prices, adding more to WWE fans’ Peacock Premium cost – https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/2023/9/27/22693194/peacock-raises-prices-wwe-fans-peacock-premium-cost