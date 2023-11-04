The WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Reigns’ Historic Run Continues

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, marking the 10th event in Saudi Arabia since the WWE signed a strategic partnership in 2018. This highly anticipated event will feature top wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown and is the fifth Crown Jewel event in WWE history.

One of the highlights of Crown Jewel is the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, to the company’s Premium Live Events. Reigns, who last competed on the PLE at SummerSlam 2023, will defend his title against the formidable LA Knight. Reigns has been on a historic run as champion, and fans are eager to see if he can secure his fifth title defense of the year.

For fans looking to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023, the event will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, the home of WWE Premium Live Events. Peacock offers two plans: Peacock Premium, which is the ad-supported tier priced at $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus priced at $12/month. Both plans include access to Crown Jewel at no additional cost. Peacock is known for its diverse content, including new movies, popular shows, live sports, and exclusive originals.

If you’re located outside of the U.S., you can stream WWE Crown Jewel on the WWE Network. Pricing may vary depending on your country and region.

The match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is stacked with exciting matchups. Alongside the Reigns vs. LA Knight title defense, there will be an intense clash for the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Additionally, fans can look forward to a fatal five-way match for the Women’s World Championship, a showdown between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship, and a singles match featuring the legendary John Cena and Solo Sikoa.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 promises to be a thrilling event filled with unforgettable moments and fierce competition. Don’t miss out on the latest chapter in the WWE’s Saudi Arabian partnership as Reigns aims to continue his dominant reign as champion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when is WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will take place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4th. The event has a start time of 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. ET, with the Crown Jewel Kickoff beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. ET.

How can I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, the streaming service owned NBC Universal. Peacock offers two plans: Peacock Premium, priced at $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $12/month. Both plans include access to Crown Jewel at no additional charge.

Who is Roman Reigns defending his title against at Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Reigns, who has had a historic run as champion, will be looking to secure his fifth title defense of the year.