The Twilight Saga: Perfect Fall Movies to Watch

As Halloween approaches, what better way to set the mood for the fall season than with a marathon of the “Twilight Saga” films? Based on Stephanie Meyer’s popular books, these movies offer a broody and bloody love story that is perfect for this time of year.

The five films revolve around the love triangle between Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a human girl, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a vampire, and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), a werewolf. The series also features Dakota Fanning as a member of the Volturi, a powerful vampire coven.

While streaming availability for these films is currently limited, they can be rented or purchased on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. Some of the movies are also available for streaming on DirecTV and through the Roku app with Peacock.

Fans of the franchise will be excited to know that a reboot television series of “Twilight” is in the works at Lionsgate. With the recent deal between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the series could start production again soon.

So, grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a marathon of the “Twilight Saga” this fall. Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, these films are sure to captivate and entertain you with their supernatural love story.

