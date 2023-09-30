NXT No Mercy 2023: Preview and Where to Watch

NXT No Mercy 2023 is set to be an action-packed event that marks the return of the No Mercy franchise after a six-year hiatus. This year’s event belongs to WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, and is the inaugural Premium Live Event under the newly formed TKO Group Holdings.

The event will feature four title matches, a singles match, and the finals of the NXT Heritage Cup. Some of the superstars scheduled to appear include NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Becky Lynch, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Butch, Baron Corbin, Noam Dar, Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov.

NXT No Mercy 2023 will take place on Saturday, September 30, with the event starting at 8 p.m. ET. Before the main show, the NXT No Mercy 2023 Kickoff will begin at 7 p.m. ET to preview the night’s match card. The event will be held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Viewers can catch the live stream of NXT No Mercy 2023 exclusively on Peacock, WWE’s streaming service. Peacock offers a range of programming, including Sunday Night Football, Yellowstone, Premier League Soccer, and professional golf. Premium Live Events like No Mercy are included with a Peacock subscription.

For international viewers, NXT No Mercy will be available on the WWE Network, with prices varying depending on the country and region.

The match lineup for NXT No Mercy 2023 includes some highly anticipated clashes. The main event will see NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against Ilja Dragunov. Becky Lynch, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, will face Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match.

In addition, the night will showcase the NXT North American Championship match between “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams, with Dragon Lee serving as the special guest referee. The NXT Heritage Cup will see Noam Dar defending his title against Butch in a British Rounds Rules match.

The NXT Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs in a fatal four-way tag team match involving The Family, OTM, The Creed Brothers, and Los Lotharios. Finally, Bron Breakker will go head-to-head with Baron Corbin.

NXT No Mercy 2023 promises to be an unforgettable night of sports entertainment with thrilling matches and high-stakes competition. Don’t miss out on all the action.

