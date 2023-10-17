“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”: A Halloween Classic

Just in time for Halloween, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is back to bring joy and nostalgia to viewers of all ages. This beloved holiday classic was first released in 1966 and has become a Halloween tradition for many.

The story follows Charlie Brown as he prepares for a party, Snoopy as he embarks on a mission to defeat the Red Baron, and Linus patiently waiting for the Great Pumpkin in a pumpkin patch. The heartwarming and humorous adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang have captured the hearts of audiences for decades.

To watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” viewers will need to head over to Apple TV+. This streaming service obtained exclusive rights to the “Peanuts” holiday specials in 2020, including the beloved Halloween special. Subscribers can enjoy the movie anytime, but non-subscribers will have the opportunity to watch it for free on October 21st and 22nd.

Apple TV+ also offers other “Charlie Brown” holiday specials, such as “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” providing even more opportunities for festive viewing.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” holds a special place in the hearts of many, as it has been a staple of Halloween celebrations for generations. Its timeless characters, heartfelt storylines, and iconic scenes continue to resonate with audiences year after year.

So gather your candy, carve your Jack-o’-lanterns, and curl up on the couch to enjoy this Halloween classic with your loved ones. Happy viewing!

