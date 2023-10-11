How to Watch the Australia vs. South Africa Clash in the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Australia and South Africa will face off in match 10 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Australia, a five-time World Champion, is looking to secure its first win in this edition after losing their opening game to India. South Africa, on the other hand, is riding high on the back of a spectacular 102-run victory against Sri Lanka.

The match will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India. For cricket fans in the United States, the clash will be broadcast live on both ESPN+ and Willow TV. To access these channels, you can refer to the following guides:

– How to watch live sports on ESPN+

– How to watch and live stream Willow TV

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is the 13th edition of the tournament, featuring ten participating teams. Alongside Australia and South Africa, the other teams include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

When it comes to the squads, Australia might consider including all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who gained valuable experience with the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. This would provide Australia with a fourth seam bowling option. On the other hand, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma may opt to include left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, along with Keshav Maharaj, to take advantage of the spin-friendly Lucknow pitch.

Be sure to catch all the excitement of this thrilling match between Australia and South Africa in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It promises to be a captivating battle that cricket enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

Sources:

– Source Article: Everything you need to know on how to watch the the 2023 Cricket World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa.

– ESPN+ Guide: How to watch live sports on ESPN+

– Willow TV Guide: How to watch and live stream Willow TV

– ICC Cricket World Cup: https://www.icc-cricket.com/cricket-world-cup