New Ways to Enjoy Christmas with Charlie Brown

Summary: In a surprising move, the beloved Peanuts holiday specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, are now exclusively available on Apple TV+. While this may disappoint fans who are accustomed to watching the specials on traditional broadcast networks, it also offers a convenient way to catch all your favorite Charlie Brown holiday shows in one place. Additionally, Apple has announced that the Charlie Brown Christmas special will be free to stream for everyone on December 16th and 17th.

As the holiday season approaches, many families look forward to watching the classic Peanuts specials that have become a cherished part of their Christmas traditions. However, this year, finding A Charlie Brown Christmas on your usual TV channels may prove to be a challenge. Instead, you’ll need access to Apple TV+ to enjoy the heartwarming adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends.

Despite the shift to a new platform, there are benefits to this change. Subscribing to Apple TV+ not only grants you access to all the Peanuts holiday specials, but you’ll also be able to enjoy other award-winning shows and original movies offered the streaming service. If you’re not yet convinced, Apple TV+ even offers a 7-day free trial to give you a taste of what they have to offer.

But here’s some exciting news for fans who don’t want to commit to a subscription: Apple has decided to spread some holiday cheer making the Charlie Brown Christmas special available for free streaming on December 16th and 17th. This means that anyone, regardless of whether they have an Apple TV+ subscription, can gather their loved ones around and watch as Linus delivers his iconic speech about the true meaning of Christmas.

So while the way we watch our beloved holiday specials may be changing, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the heartwarming nostalgia of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Whether you decide to sign up for Apple TV+ or take advantage of the free streaming weekend, let Charlie Brown and his friends remind you of the joy and spirit of the season.