Best Sites to Watch TV Series for Free in 2023

In today’s media landscape, keeping up with TV shows has become increasingly difficult. With countless streaming services and recommendations from friends, it can be overwhelming and expensive to watch all the popular series. Luckily, there are several sites that offer free streaming options for TV series. Here are the best ones:

1. The Roku Channel: Originally a physical device, The Roku Channel now provides free access to well-known and highly rated series, as well as original shows. While it does have ads, it offers a wide range of content.

2. PlutoTV: Unlike traditional streaming services, PlutoTV functions more like an online cable TV guide. You can watch live TV without creating an account and even start a program from the beginning. However, expect ads similar to cable TV.

3. Tubi TV: If you’re a fan of classic TV shows, Tubi TV is the site for you. It offers select seasons of beloved series such as “Bewitched” and “The Flintstones.” Tubi TV is accessible on most smart devices and is a popular choice for free streaming.

4. FreeVee: This is Amazon’s selection of free streaming movies and TV shows. The content quality is higher than average, with shows like “Schitt’s Creek” and “Top Gear” available for free. However, you will need an Amazon account to access FreeVee.

5. Crunchyroll: For anime enthusiasts, Crunchyroll is a must-visit site. It offers a vast library of anime for free, with a short ad before streaming. Additionally, Crunchyroll provides a 14-day free trial for certain shows with ads and no account creation.

6. Vudu: Linked to Peacock, Vudu has a variety of free shows available upon account creation. Make sure to select “Free TV only” to easily find the shows that don’t require a premium membership.

7. YouTube: YouTube has been expanding its catalog to include a mix of free and premium content. While it’s known for its diverse movie selection, it also offers interesting TV shows that might catch your attention.

8. XumoPlay: This platform offers immediate access to multiple shows without requiring an account. It specializes in documentary, research, and reality TV shows that you might find on the Discovery Channel.

9. Crackle: As an international streaming platform, Crackle has a wide range of shows from around the world. It is designed for free content and offers easy navigation and genre filters, making it simple to find shows of interest.

10. Plex TV: Similar to Pluto TV, Plex TV functions as a TV guide screen and allows you to prioritize favorite channels and providers. It also offers on-demand show searches, providing a combination of features rarely found in other free streaming platforms.

These sites provide excellent options for watching TV series for free. Whether you’re interested in classics, anime, documentaries, or international shows, you can find something to suit your taste. Enjoy streaming without breaking the bank!

