Must-Watch Hispanic Heritage Films on Streaming Services

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich culture and history of Hispanic and Latino Americans. One way to appreciate their heritage is watching films and shows that are inspired their language, stories, and experiences. Here are some must-watch Hispanic heritage films available on popular streaming services.

Netflix

Netflix offers a diverse selection of Hispanic heritage films:

“Roma:” This semi-autobiographical film Alfonso Cuarón tells the story of a middle-class family in Mexico City during the 1970s.

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, this movie musical follows the dreams and aspirations of characters in a New York City neighborhood.

Set during the 1999 student strikes in Mexico City, this film follows three teenagers on a road trip in search of a folk-rock star.

This award-winning documentary follows a mother's quest for justice after her daughter's murder.

This award-winning documentary follows a mother’s quest for justice after her daughter’s murder. “I’m No Longer Here:” This Mexican Spanish-language drama tells the story of a young man who is forced to leave his life in Mexico for New York City.

Disney+

Disney+ also offers a variety of Hispanic heritage films:

“Encanto:” This Oscar-winning animated feature tells the story of a multi-generational Colombian family with magical gifts.

Inspired the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, this Pixar film takes viewers on a journey to the Land of the Dead.

Based on a true story, this Disney Channel Original Movie showcases the journey of a Latina middle school dance team.

This sports drama follows a predominantly Latino high school's cross-country team as they strive for a state championship.

This sports drama follows a predominantly Latino high school’s cross-country team as they strive for a state championship. “West Side Story:” Directed Steven Spielberg, this adaptation of the classic musical explores a love story set against the backdrop of rival street gangs.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has a selection of Hispanic heritage films as well:

“A Million Miles Away:” This drama tells the inspiring story of José Hernández, the first Mexican-American astronaut.

This Argentine-Spanish film follows a retired legal counselor as he writes a novel based on an unresolved case.

Directed Luis Buñuel, this film focuses on a group of high-society aristocrats who are unable to leave a dinner party.

Set in a notorious slum in Rio de Janeiro, this film follows a young boy's aspiration to become a photographer.

Set in a notorious slum in Rio de Janeiro, this film follows a young boy’s aspiration to become a photographer. “Before Night Falls:” This Oscar-nominated film explores the life of Cuban author and exile, Reinaldo Arenas.

Max

On Max, you can find the following Hispanic heritage films:

“Selena:” This biopic tells the story of the late Tejano singer Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Considered the greatest film of Argentine cinema, this internationally co-produced film depicts the life of an Argentine bourgeois family.

Nominated for an Oscar, this HBO original follows a 17-year-old girl who becomes a drug mule to provide for her family.

This film, directed a Latina filmmaker, explores the coming-of-age journey of a first-generation Mexican-American girl.

This film, directed a Latina filmmaker, explores the coming-of-age journey of a first-generation Mexican-American girl. “Stand and Deliver:” Based on a true story, this film portrays an inspiring teacher who motivates his students to learn calculus despite societal challenges.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month watching these incredible films that showcase the diversity and richness of Hispanic and Latino cultures.

