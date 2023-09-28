How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

Penn State is gearing up to defend its nine-game winning streak as they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten Conference game this Saturday. With Penn State currently standing at 4-0 and Northwestern at 2-2, both teams will be looking to secure a victory.

The game will take place at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30. For those unable to attend the game in person, there are streaming options available.

Fox Sports will be streaming the game for free, but access will depend on whether you have Fox Sports as part of your service provider. Cable companies offering Fox Sports will have access, as well as customers of YouTube TV and Hulu + TV. Another streaming option is Fubo TV, which offers a seven-day free trial period for first-time customers.

Fubo TV has two tiers available for college football fans. The “Elite” tier costs $84.99 per month and includes 17 channels that broadcast college football, including national broadcasters, ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. The “Pro” tier is priced at $74.99 per month and offers 14 channels that broadcast college football. Both tiers provide access to major Division 1 games and many minor ones as well.

The channels available on Fubo TV include ABC, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews, Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBCSN, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

To catch all the college football action without cable, refer to our comprehensive guide on how to watch college football in 2023.

