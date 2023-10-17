Where to Watch Goosebumps and Other R.L. Stine Adaptations

Looking for some spooky entertainment this Halloween season? Look no further than R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps franchise. Whether you grew up in the ’90s or not, these stories are sure to give you goosebumps. With the recent release of a new Goosebumps series on Disney+ and Hulu, it’s the perfect time to revisit these childhood favorites. Plus, we’ll even throw in a few other R.L. Stine adaptations for good measure.

The first crack at a Goosebumps television series came just a few years after Stine published his first novel in the series, Welcome to Dead House, in 1992. This six-season anthology run, with its hauntingly catchy theme song, captured the essence of Stine’s spooky stories. While it may be difficult to find all the episodes on regular streaming services, some special episodes like “The Night of the Living Dummy” and “The Haunted Mask” can be found on Netflix. Alternatively, you can purchase the episodes or seasons on digital platforms.

In 2015, Goosebumps received the big screen treatment with Jack Black playing R.L. Stine himself. Directed Rob Letterman, the film follows a group of teens who must put Stine’s characters back into their manuscripts. It’s a fun-filled adventure that captures the spirit of Stine’s books.

The sequel, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, focuses on Slappy the Dummy and his quest to bring Halloween decorations to life. Jack Black returns as R.L. Stine, but in more of a guest-starring role.

If you’re looking for even more R.L. Stine adaptations, the Goosebumps series from 2021 chooses to focus on a fictional town plagued dark happenings. While featuring a cast of teens, Justin Long steals the show as a possessed teacher.

And don’t forget about The Haunting Hour, a direct-to-video movie starring Emily Osment. This childhood gem offers plenty of spooky fun.

So, grab some popcorn and get ready to scare yourself silly with these R.L. Stine adaptations. Happy Halloween!

