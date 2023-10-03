South Korean Cinema: A 21st Century Renaissance

South Korean cinema has experienced a renaissance in the 21st century, with numerous films from the country gaining international acclaim. This article highlights 20 South Korean films that are worth watching, showcasing the diverse and innovative storytelling that has emerged from the country’s filmmakers.

One of the standout films from this period is Park Chan-wook’s “Oldboy,” which helped open the doors for South Korean cinema on the global stage. Released in 2003, “Oldboy” tells the story of Oh Dae-su, who is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years. Upon his release, he must unravel the mystery of his captivity. This film, along with others such as “Memories of Murder” and “A Tale of Two Sisters,” exemplify the stylistic and narrative distinctiveness of South Korean cinema.

The subsequent years have seen many breakthrough moments for South Korean films and shows. From the unexpected success of “Squid Game” to the unprecedented accolades of “Parasite,” South Korean movies have captivated audiences around the world. This article recommends allocating time to watch these films, including the newly restored version of “Oldboy.”

Other notable films on the list include Bong Joon Ho’s “Memories of Murder,” a tense detective story based on true events, and Kim Jee-woon’s “A Tale of Two Sisters,” a twisty and nightmarish horror film that has influenced filmmakers globally.

Additionally, Bong Joon Ho’s “The Host” is recognized as an underappreciated monster movie that combines satire and tension. Lastly, Lee Chang-dong’s “Secret Sunshine” is a thought-provoking drama that explores themes of grief and redemption.

These films represent the artistic and creative achievements of South Korean cinema, bringing unique perspectives and storytelling techniques to the screen. The rise of South Korean films in the 21st century has cemented the country’s place in the global film industry.

