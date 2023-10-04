Best Independent Films Streaming This October

October is the perfect time to indulge in a bit of horror, and what better way to do that than watching independent movies? Horror movies have always been a popular choice for independent filmmakers. They are relatively inexpensive to make and have the potential to bring in huge profits. In fact, many of the most important and acclaimed horror movies in America were independent productions. From “Night of the Living Dead” to “Halloween,” these films have made their mark on the genre.

This month, there is a plethora of spooky and creepy options to choose from when it comes to independent films available for streaming. Criterion Channel is celebrating with a collection of arthouse horror films, including classics like “Flesh for Frankenstein” and “Eraserhead.” Metrograph’s streaming service is hosting terrifying experimental films from the archive of Electronic Arts Intermix. And if you’re looking for a truly terrifying experience, you can re-watch “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on Paramount+.

But for those who are not fans of horror, there are plenty of non-horror options available as well. Comedies like “Dazed and Confused” and heartfelt dramas like “Miss Juneteenth” provide a great alternative for those who don’t enjoy being scared out of their wits.

So, whether you’re a horror lover or prefer to avoid the genre altogether, there’s something for everyone this Halloween season when it comes to independent films. Check out the list of the 10 best classic independent films streaming this October and prepare for a month of thrills and chills.

Sources:

– Source Article: [Insert URL]

– Image Credit: [Insert Image Credit]

Definitions:

– Independent films: Films that are produced outside of the traditional studio system, often with a smaller budget and more artistic freedom.

– Arthouse horror: Horror films that are known for their artistic or experimental approach, often created independent filmmakers.